Derailment in Tangail snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka for 9 hours
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2020 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST
Rail links between Dhaka and Bangladesh's northern and southern regions have been restored nine hours after the derailment of a Kurigram Express train in Tangail.
The train's engine and three coaches went off the tracks west of the Bangabandhu Bridge around 12:30 am on Sunday, according to Abdul Mannan, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Station.
A rescue train from Dhaka reached the scene on Sunday and mended the train tracks after removing the locomotive and the bogies around 8:30 am.
Rail services subsequently resumed at 9am, said Abdul Mannan.
No-one was hurt in the accident but the authorities are yet to determine the cause of the derailment, he said.
