Regent Hospital MD Mizanur Rahman remanded for 10 days over COVID-19 test fraud
Published: 25 Jul 2020 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2020 04:10 PM BdST
Police have arrested Mizanur Rahman, the managing director of Regent Hospital, for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 test reports to 76 metro rail workers.
Officers of Uttara West Police Station apprehended Mizanur in Gopalganj on Friday, OC Tapan Kumar Saha said.
Later in the day, a Dhaka court granted the police 10 days to interrogate him in their custody, after he was taken to court.
On behalf of a sub-contractor of the Metro Rail project, Rezaul Karim started a case against Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed and several others, including Mizanur, for issuing false COVID-19 test reports to 76 workers on July 20.
The hospital authorities had charged Tk 3,000 for each test but the respiratory disease began to spread among the workers after they were cleared to work on the basis of the false reports, according to the case dossier.
However, Mizanur was not named in the case filed against 17 people on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and a series of other irregularities committed by Regent Hospital following the raids on its headquarters and two branches in Dhaka on July 6 and 7, police said.
Masud Parvez, another managing director of Regent Hospital and a close aide to Shahed, has already been arrested by the RAB from Gazipur.
