Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi man who appeared in Al Jazeera documentary
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2020 01:25 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2020 01:25 AM BdST
Malaysian authorities have arrested a Bangladeshi man who made several claims of immigrants being mistreated in a recent Al Jazeera documentary.
The Immigration Department detained Md Rayhan Kabir, 25, following a tip-off on his alleged hideout from a condominium in Kuala Lumpur’s Jalan Pahang on Friday evening, according to the New Straits Times.
The department earlier issued a search notice for Rayhan when Al Jazeera published the documentary "Locked up in Malaysia's Lockdown".
It focused on the plight of thousands of undocumented migrants detained during raids in areas under tight coronavirus lockdowns.
The documentary sparked an immediate backlash online while several officials decried the report as being inaccurate, misleading and unfair.
Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on Al Jazeera to apologise to the Malaysians, saying allegations of racism and discrimination against undocumented migrants were untrue.
Al Jazeera said it stood by the "professionalism, quality and impartiality of its journalism" and called on Malaysia to withdraw the criminal investigation.
