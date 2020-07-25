Bangladesh records 38 new virus deaths, caseload tops 221,000
Published: 25 Jul 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2020 02:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 38 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a day, bringing the body count to 2,874.
The tally of infections surged to 221,178 on the back of 2,520 COVID-19 cases detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the health directorate.
Another 1,114 recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 122,090, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefings. It put the recovery rate at 55.20 percent while the mortality stands at 1.30 percent following the deaths of 29 men and nine women in the last 24 hours.
Customers overcrowd the shops on a footbridge in Dhaka's New Market area on Friday without maintaining physical distance ignoring dangers of contracting the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Globally, over 15.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 639,891have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
