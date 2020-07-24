Sariakandi, an arc of floods and misery

It was water everywhere. Not only have they lost the roofs over their heads, but also lost shelters for their cattle. Flash floods from the upstream and heavy rains increased the water flow in the river Jamuna, leaving people in more than 50 villages of Sariakandi Upazila in Bogura marooned for more than a month.

Chaluabari, Hatsherpur, Kajla, Kornibari, Bohail, Chandanbaisha, Kamalpur and Kutubpur union in Sariakandi Upazila are submerged as the Jamuna River swells.

Almost all villages in Hatsherpur union including Jamthail, Tengrakura, Dhighapara, Char Chakanatinath, north and south Benupur and Pakod are inundated with water.

None of the houses in the villages of Bahuladanga, Shimultair, Fazilpur, Char Bhangurgachha, Chardalika, Char Biram, Char Aucharpara and Char Khatiamari in Chaluabari union are saved from the floods.

Vast crop fields are deluged. Locals are worried about their future as they have lost their crops.

Kuripara village in Kajla union of Sariakandi Upazila is now totally submerged.

Charbati, another village in Sariakandi, is totally submerged. People with their domestic animals are marooned in the remote area.

Nayapara village in Hatsherpur union in Sariakandi. Most of the houses are underwater now.

As most of their houses are submerged, villagers take refuge in neighbours’ houses on higher ground.

From a bird’s-eye view, it may look like a floating village. In reality, it is a flooded cluster village in Shonbanda.

Those houses in the government’s Asrayan Prakalpa or housing project are still safe from floodwater. But people are scared of the worsening flood situation.