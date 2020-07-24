Ex-DG of health Azad ‘eludes’ police over JKG COVID-19 test scam
Liton Haider, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2020 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 03:23 AM BdST
The police have failed to reach Abul Kalam Azad, who has just resigned as director general of health services, for his statement on a fake COVID-19 test report scandal involving JKG Health Care.
The investigators found his phone either busy or switched off, Golam Mostafa Russell, a deputy commissioner of the police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The government terminated Azad’s contract on Thursday. The investigators visited the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday after he submitted the resignation letter, but he was not there.
They collected documents related to JKG and talked to other top officials who were involved in the process of giving the organisation clearance to collect samples from suspected patients.
“The health directorate officials said the DG [Azad] knew about the permission for JKG. So many things will be clear if we question him,” said a DB official, who requested to be anonymous.
DB Deputy Commissioner Mostafa also said they need to talk to Azad. “But his phone is sometimes busy or sometimes switched off,” he said.
Azad, however, took bdnews24.com’s call on Thursday night, but declined comment on JKG.
“All the papers are at the directorate,” he said.
Mostafa said they got only the letter through which the directorate permitted JKG to collect samples.
He added that they would talk to their superiors to decide about interrogating Azad.
Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor suspended for her alleged involvement in the JKG scandal, said before her arrest on Jul 12 that she had informed Azad about irregularities in JKG.
Sabrina’s husband and JKG CEO Ariful Chaudhury is behind bars pending trial.
- Dipu Moni warns against rumours
- Prof Khurshid Alam is new DG of health
- Climate refugees move into new homes
- 50 virus deaths, 2,856 cases in daily count
- Infant dies in Dhaka gas blast
- Police quiz DGHS bosses in JKG scam
- School reopening after Eid is rumour: govt
- Fire from sanitiser burns doctor couple
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services
- Fire from hand sanitiser burns doctor couple in Dhaka
- Infant killed in Bangshal gas line explosion, three others injured
- Bangladesh reports 50 new virus deaths, caseload tops 216,000
- Govt terminates DGHS chief Abul Kalam Azad's contract amid COVID-19 scandals
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- US sets global benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine price at around the cost of a flu shot
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Government says school reopening after Eid-ul-Azha is all rumours
- India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129