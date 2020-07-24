Ex-DG of health Azad ‘eludes’ police over JKG COVID-19 test scam

The investigators found his phone either busy or switched off, Golam Mostafa Russell, a deputy commissioner of the police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

The government terminated Azad’s contract on Thursday. The investigators visited the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday after he submitted the resignation letter, but he was not there.

They collected documents related to JKG and talked to other top officials who were involved in the process of giving the organisation clearance to collect samples from suspected patients.

“The health directorate officials said the DG [Azad] knew about the permission for JKG. So many things will be clear if we question him,” said a DB official, who requested to be anonymous.

DB Deputy Commissioner Mostafa also said they need to talk to Azad. “But his phone is sometimes busy or sometimes switched off,” he said.

Azad, however, took bdnews24.com’s call on Thursday night, but declined comment on JKG.

“All the papers are at the directorate,” he said.

Mostafa said they got only the letter through which the directorate permitted JKG to collect samples.

He added that they would talk to their superiors to decide about interrogating Azad.

Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor suspended for her alleged involvement in the JKG scandal, said before her arrest on Jul 12 that she had informed Azad about irregularities in JKG.

Sabrina’s husband and JKG CEO Ariful Chaudhury is behind bars pending trial.