Dipu Moni threatens rumourmongers with legal action
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2020 01:41 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 01:41 AM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni has threatened rumourmongers with legal action if they meddle in the affairs of the sector.
A group of people have recently launched a disinformation campaign on social media about education, a statement from the ministry quoted her as saying on Thursday.
It noted that the educational institutions have been closed since mid-March and the shutdown has been extended to Aug 6 as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
The government has not yet made a decision on reopening schools, colleges and other institutions but information have been spread on social media by using the name of the ministry that they are reopening after Eid-ul-Azha, which falls on Aug 1.
On Wednesday, the ministry issued a statement confirming that the information was rumour.
In Thursday’s statement, Dipu Moni said, “The government will take legal action against people who will spread or try to spread false information or rumours about the issue.”
She urged the officials, teachers and guardians to be alert about the rumours. She also asked the law enforcers and local authorities to act against those spreading the rumours.
The government will formally inform the public about the next course of action through the media when it makes a decision, Dipu Moni added.
- Dipu Moni warns against rumours
- Prof Khurshid Alam is new DG of health
- Climate refugees move into new homes
- 50 virus deaths, 2,856 cases in daily count
- Infant dies in Dhaka gas blast
- Police quiz DGHS bosses in JKG scam
- School reopening after Eid is rumour: govt
- Fire from sanitiser burns doctor couple
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services
- Fire from hand sanitiser burns doctor couple in Dhaka
- Infant killed in Bangshal gas line explosion, three others injured
- Bangladesh reports 50 new virus deaths, caseload tops 216,000
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- Government says school reopening after Eid-ul-Azha is all rumours
- Govt terminates DGHS chief Abul Kalam Azad's contract amid COVID-19 scandals
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Police visit DGHS, question top officials in JKG scam probe
- Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO's Ryan