Dipu Moni threatens rumourmongers with legal action

A group of people have recently launched a disinformation campaign on social media about education, a statement from the ministry quoted her as saying on Thursday.

It noted that the educational institutions have been closed since mid-March and the shutdown has been extended to Aug 6 as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

The government has not yet made a decision on reopening schools, colleges and other institutions but information have been spread on social media by using the name of the ministry that they are reopening after Eid-ul-Azha, which falls on Aug 1.

On Wednesday, the ministry issued a statement confirming that the information was rumour.

In Thursday’s statement, Dipu Moni said, “The government will take legal action against people who will spread or try to spread false information or rumours about the issue.”

She urged the officials, teachers and guardians to be alert about the rumours. She also asked the law enforcers and local authorities to act against those spreading the rumours.

The government will formally inform the public about the next course of action through the media when it makes a decision, Dipu Moni added.