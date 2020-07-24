Bangladesh reports 2,548 new virus cases, another 35 die
The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has risen to 2,836 after 35 new fatalities were registered over a 24-hour period.
Another 2,548 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8 am Friday, bringing the tally of infections to 218,658, according to government data.
The recovery count also jumped to 120,976 with 1,768 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
It puts the rate of recovery at 55.33 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.30 percent following the deaths of 28 men and seven women in the last 24 hours.
A total of 12,027 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that time, returning a positivity rate of 21.19 percent.
Globally, over 15.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 633,449 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
