Bangladesh arrests ruling party-linked supplier over fake N95 mask scam

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jul 2020 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 11:14 PM BdST

Police have arrested a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League hours after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University sued her company on charges of supplying fake N95 masks.

The law enforcement arrested Sharmin Jahan, the owner of Aparajita Trade International, at Shahbagh in Dhaka around 10:30pm on Wednesday, said Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

 

More to follow

