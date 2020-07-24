11,000 out of 15,600 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients empty in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2020 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 08:38 PM BdST
More than 11,000 hospital beds out of over 15,600 for COVID-19 patients have remained empty despite a continuous surge in coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.
They include 306 intensive care unit beds out of over 500, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Chattogram, 288 patients were being treated in general-ward beds and 22 in ICUs. The figures for COVID-19 patients at general-ward beds in the rest of the country was 1,888 and 100 at ICUs.
The temporary hospital built on an emergency basis in International Convention City Bashundhara was treating only 15 patients. It has the capacity to treat 2,013 patients.
The recovery count also jumped to 120,976 with 1,768 patients beating the disease with treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period.
The death toll increased to 2,836 after 35 new fatalities were registered.
