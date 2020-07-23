Police visit DGHS, question top officials in JKG scam probe

Investigators from the police’s Detective Branch on Wednesday also questioned top DGHS officials who were involved with the process of giving JKG clearance to collect samples from suspected patients.

Golam Mostafa, a DB deputy commissioner, said they did not get Abul Kalam Azad, who resigned on Tuesday facing criticisms over the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and the scams.

They collected documents related to JKG from Additional Director General Nasima Sultana and others.

Nasima told bdnews24.com she did not know whom else the investigators talked to. She said she did not have information about Azad either.

Abdul Baten, the additional commissioner of DB, said the scam investigation has made headway and they would “soon” charge the suspects in court.

He also said the investigators could not confirm that Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor suspended and arrested for her alleged involvement in the JKG scandal, was the chairman of the organisation.

Its organogram showed that Sabrina was the convenor, Baten added.

Sabrina’s husband and JKG CEO Ariful Chaudhury is behind bars along with several others.

JKG Executive Shafiqul Islam and Jebunnesa Rima, whose name was used on the trade licence of the organisation, were the last to be arrested on Tuesday in the case. Rima’s husband ‘Sayeed’ is also among the suspects.

A Dhaka court on Wednesday granted police two days to grill Shafiqul in custody and sent Rima to jail.

The others arrested in the case include Humayun Kabir Hiru, a graphic designer and former employee of JKG, and his wife Tanzina Patwari.