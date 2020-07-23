Government says school reopening after Eid-ul-Azha is all rumours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 02:24 AM BdST
The education ministry has dismissed as rumours social media posts claiming educational institutions will be reopening after Eid-ul-Azha amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A fake Facebook page named Bangladesh National Board of Education is circulating the rumour that the government is going to reopen educational institutions by following physical distancing rules after the Eid festival, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
No such board as National Board of Education exists, the ministry said.
It confirmed that government has not made a decision on the reopening of the educational institutions as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 have continued to rise.
“The students are especially asked not to be confused by such fake and baseless news,” the statement said.
The government will make an announcement to the students through news media on the reopening of educational institutions when it makes a decision, it added.
All educational institutions in Bangladesh have been shut since Mar 17 after the first confirmed coronavirus cases were found in the country.
The shutdown of schools, colleges and other institutions was extended for the last time to Aug 6.
The government has on several occasions said classes and examinations will resume only after the situation normalises as many of the institutions began taking online classes while the government is airing remote lessons on TV.
