DGHS orders Dhaka hospital shut for not renewing licence 

The Directorate General of Health Services also asked the private hospital in Shyamoli to explain within seven days why it should not face legal action.

In a letter dated Tuesday, the DGHS said the hospital authorities could not show its licence during an inspection on Jul 18. It appeared in an online check that the licence had expired before June 2018.

The hospital did not put up a list of its services charged, which is a breach of a High Court order.

The facility did not have enough staff to treat patients. The doctors conduct surgeries, but are assisted by ward boys and other people with no medical training.

Its environment was unhealthy. Oxygen cylinders were kept in such a dangerous way that they would cause accidents. The intensive care unit was closed.

Earlier, the authorities shut down Regent Hospital branches in Uttara and Mirpur, and Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Gulshan over fake COVID-19 test scams. Both hospital had their licences expired.

On Monday, a mobile court fined two other hospitals in Uttara Tk 500,000 each for having an unhygienic environment.