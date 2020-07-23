DGHS orders Dhaka hospital shut for not renewing licence
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 12:32 AM BdST
The government has ordered Dhaka Trauma Centre and Specialised Orthopaedic Hospital to shut down temporarily for operating for over two years with an expired licence.
The Directorate General of Health Services also asked the private hospital in Shyamoli to explain within seven days why it should not face legal action.
In a letter dated Tuesday, the DGHS said the hospital authorities could not show its licence during an inspection on Jul 18. It appeared in an online check that the licence had expired before June 2018.
The hospital did not put up a list of its services charged, which is a breach of a High Court order.
The facility did not have enough staff to treat patients. The doctors conduct surgeries, but are assisted by ward boys and other people with no medical training.
Its environment was unhealthy. Oxygen cylinders were kept in such a dangerous way that they would cause accidents. The intensive care unit was closed.
Earlier, the authorities shut down Regent Hospital branches in Uttara and Mirpur, and Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Gulshan over fake COVID-19 test scams. Both hospital had their licences expired.
On Monday, a mobile court fined two other hospitals in Uttara Tk 500,000 each for having an unhygienic environment.
- Mosharraf, Shahidul made ambassadors
- 7 die in Cox’s Bazar crash
- Health taskforce on the way: minister
- Shahed named in 20 new cases
- Shahid is a 'conspiracy victim': wife
- Climate refugees to get new homes in Cox's Bazar
- IFRC funds Bangladesh Red Crescent for relief work
- Drug suspect dies in Dhaka ‘gunfight’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases
- First transhipment from India arrives at Chattogram port on trial run
- Chaotic scenes in Portland as backlash to federal deployment grows