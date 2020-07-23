Bangladesh reports 50 new virus deaths, caseload tops 216,000

The tally of infections surged to 216,110 on the back of 2,856 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday.

Another 2,006 patients recovered through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, taking the total to 119,208, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

It puts the rate of recovery from COVID-19 in the country at 55.16 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.30 percent following the deaths of 41 men and nine women in the last 24 hours.

As many as 12,398 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country, with a positivity rate of 23.04 percent during that time, according to government data.

Globally, over 15.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 623,507 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.