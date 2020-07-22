Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it

Shahed alias Shahed Karim did not stop there. He went on to sue Anwar for breaching the contract terms when the original owner of the hotel demanded dues from the alleged fraudster.

Anwar could enter the hotel only after recent RAB raids on Regent Hospital over a fake COVID-19 test scam. But, by then, Shahed had taken away goods worth at least Tk 4.2 million.

The owner of the hotel started a case against Shahed and 21 others at Uttara East Police Station on Jul 13, two days before the Regent boss’s arrest, alleging fraud and theft.

Anwar is now initiating another case charging Shahed with attempt to take Tk 85 million in bank loan by forging documents of the hotel.

“The contract was part of his strategy to take control of my hotel. Shahed always told others that he owned the hotel,” Anwar told bdnews24.com.

Uttara East police chief Noor-e-Alam bdnews24.com they were waiting for the court’s permission to grill Shahed in custody for 10 days in the case started by Anwar.

The law enforcers have information about at least 56 cases that had been filed against Shahed in different parts of Bangladesh on charges of fraud earlier.

RAB spokesman Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that they had received 150 complaints against Shahed after opening a hotline inviting information on the alleged fraudster.

Anwar said he launched Milina in 2011 after constructing an eight-storey building on road No. 9 at sector-6 in Uttara.

A man named Kazi Saiful Bari, who identified himself as an uncle of Shahed, contacted him when he was looking for a partner to expand his hotel business.

On Saiful’s request, Anwar met Shahed at Regent headquarters on Nov 21 last year and signed the partnership deal hastily the same day.

“They made me dream big before signing the contract saying that Shahed was close to the Prime Minister’s Office and involved in different business, that we will get a lot of foreign customers. But after the hasty contract, they and their men took control of the hotel,” Anwar said.

Under the contract, Shahed was supposed to pay Anwar Tk 700,000 monthly. When Anwar asked Shahed for the money, the Regent chairman began dillydallying on the payment.

“He later filed a case against me and got an arrest warrant for me the same day. He also got an order in his favour so that I can’t break the contract or demand the money,” the hotelier said.

Shahed used to organise parties at the hotel every Friday and invited influential people, including politicians and journalists, Anwar said.

Milina was on the government list of hotels for doctors and health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

The charges Anwar brought against Shahed and others in the case include refusal to pay Tk 6 million under the contract as monthly payment, utility bills of Tk 900,000 and fraud in the partnership.

Shahed’s men took away 22 beds, 10 safety lockers, 22 fridges, 29 television sets, 13 air-conditioners, 13 computers, nine gas cylinders, seven sets of sofa and many other things from the hotel, according to the case dossier.

Anwar said he found forged ownership documents where his photos were cropped and photos of Shahed were used.

“He made the files to secure bank loan. He tried to make it look like I would take the loan. I am initiating another case over the matter,” the hotel owner said.