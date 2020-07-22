MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'

Salina was quizzed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over the charges facing Shahid in the Gulf state on Wednesday.

"Papul's enterprise in Kuwait employs thousands of workers. Many of them are from Bangladesh and they send back millions of takas in remittances to the country," she told reporters afterwards.

"He is suffering in Kuwait as a result of a plot conceived by a certain quarter. Papul is the main victim of the conspiracy. This is being done to tarnish our reputation."

On the allegations of money laundering and human trafficking, Salina said she has given a written statement to the ACC addressing the charges.

"We don't have any hidden or illegal assets. I've given the ACC details of whatever we have. We are on the side of the law and will fully cooperate with the ACC in the investigation."

Earlier, Salina and sister Jasmin Prodhan arrived at the ACC headquarters around 10:30 am. They were subsequently interviewed by the investigation officer, ACC Deputy Director Md Salauddin, until 11:45 am.

Labour recruiter Shahid, who runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO, was detained by police at his residence in Kuwait City's Mushrif on Jun 8. The Gulf State's Public Prosecution has brought charges of human trafficking, money laundering MP and exploitation of employees against the Bangladeshi lawmaker.

Shahid was sent to Kuwait’s central prison for 21 days in two terms after interrogations of 17 days on June 23. Kuwaiti public prosecutors extended his detention for another 21 days.

Kuwait had earlier frozen the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest. Shahid holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion, in those accounts.