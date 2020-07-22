Floods leave nearly 700,000 families marooned in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2020 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 02:11 AM BdST
Flash floods have left nearly 700,000 families marooned in many parts of Bangladesh, affecting over 2.9 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Over 2.9 million people have been affected in 102 Upazilas of the 21 districts hit by the floods, according to a statement issued by the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre or NDRCC on Tuesday.
The districts are Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibangha, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Bogura, Jabalpur, Tangail, Rajbari, Manikganj, Madaripur, Faridpur, Netrokona, Feni, Shariatpur, Dhaka, Munshiganj, Sylhet and Sunamganj,”
Around 5,860 tonnes of rice and more than Tk 20 million in cash have been distributed among the people, the centre under the disaster management and relief ministry added.
The NDRCC has distributed Tk 2.5 million in cash for baby food and another 2.5 million for livestock feed. The authorities have also distributed more than 50,000 food packets among the people.
A total of 67,414 people with their 62,923 livestock took shelter at 521 safety centres opened in the districts affected by the floods.
As many as 25 people have died in the floods in Jamalpur, Kurigram, Sunamganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Lalmonirhat and Sylhet, said the NDRCC.
The Directorate General of Health Services put the death toll at 55, mostly victims of drowning, last Friday.
