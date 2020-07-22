Fire from hand sanitiser burns doctor couple in Dhaka

They are Rajib Bhattachariya, 36, of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s neurosurgery department, and his wife Anushka Bhattacharya, 32, registrar of ophthalmology department at Central Medical College in Shyamoli.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the accident early on Wednesday morning.

Both were in critical condition, said Samanta Lal Sen, the institute’s chief coordinator.

Rajib, with burns covering 87 percent of his body, was put on life support. Anushka had burns covering 20 percent of her body.

The fire erupted when Rajib was pouring hand sanitiser from one bottle to another in their second-storey flat on a building near Eastern Plaza, said Kolabagan Police Station OC Paritosh Chandra Sen.

Some sanitiser spilled at that time and fire from mosquito coil or some other source sparked a flame, Paritosh said.

Anushka was injured when she tried to rescue her husband.

The couple’s 5-year-old daughter has been staying with Rajib’s parents in Cumilla for several weeks apparently because Rajib and Anushka feared the girl would get infected from them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts have reiterated fire risks of alcohol-based sanitiser since the outbreak started earlier this year. The pandemic has prompted the people across the globe to resort to health rules, such as hand-washing and wearing masks, to avoid infection.