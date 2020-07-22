Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors

The foreign ministry will now deploy them after the public administration ministry announced their appointments on two-year contracts on Wednesday.

An economics graduate from the Dhaka University and a 1981 Bangladesh Civil Service recruit, Bhuiyan was appointed as the acting secretary of the then communication ministry’s Bridges Division in February 2010.

In July the same year, he was promoted to secretary.

After the World Bank raised allegations of graft in the Padma Bridge project, the Anti-Corruption Commission started a case and prosecuted him.

Bhuiyan was suspended after his arrest in the case, but won back his job later when he was released on bail.

The ACC later said they had found no evidence against Bhuiyan and six others named in the case.

The case was dismissed in 2014 after the ACC submitted its final probe report. The court acquitted seven people, including the secretary, of the charges.

After returning to the administration, Bhuiyan was appointed as the executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority and later a member of the Privatisation Commission.

In October 2014, he was given the job to helm the industries ministry. He was promoted to senior secretary in April 2016, a little over two months left to go as a civil servant. The government extended his job by a year later.

He was appointed chairman of NBR in 2018 and the contract ended earlier this year.

Shahidul, a former ambassador, was appointed secretary general of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC in 2017.

The government on Wednesday also appointed SM Gorky as senior photographer of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Afroja Benta Mansur aka Gazi Lipi as the assignment officer of Hasina on contract.