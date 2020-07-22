Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Dhaka

The incident took place in Dakhinkhan’s Ashiyan City area at 1:30am on Wednesday, said RAB-1 Company Commander Salauddin..

The dead man has been identified as 35-year-old ‘Ripon’. He was implicated in 16 drug-related cases with various police stations in Dhaka, according to RAB.

A RAB patrol team was dispatched to Ashiyan City following reports of the presence of drug dealers in the area, said Salauddin.

“When the officials reached the area, the criminals opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate.”

A man with bullet wounds was found on the ground at the end of the gunfight, Salauddin said. Ripon was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The body is being stored at the hospital for autopsy, according to the RAB official.

Two firearms, five rounds of bullets and 1,937 yaba tablets were recovered from the spot, he said.