Covered van crashes into passenger vehicle, kills seven in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 08:25 PM BdST
At least seven people are dead and two others injured in a head-on collision between a covered van and a small passenger vehicle called ‘Laguna’.
All nine people on the passenger vehicle were injured when the van rammed it at Harbang on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway around 6pm on Wednesday.
The two survivors were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition, Medical Officer Pratya Barua said.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
