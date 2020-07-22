Covered van crashes into passenger vehicle, kills seven in Cox’s Bazar

All nine people on the passenger vehicle were injured when the van rammed it at Harbang on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway around 6pm on Wednesday.

A highway police team rescued the victims and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where seven of them died, Chakaria police chief Md Habibur Rahman said.

The two survivors were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition, Medical Officer Pratya Barua said.

The victims could not be identified immediately.