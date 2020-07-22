Bangladesh logs 2,744 virus cases, 42 deaths in a day

The caseload surged to 213,254 after 2,744 positive tests for COVID-19 were confirmed in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery tally also climbed to 117,202 with another 1,895 patients overcoming the disease with treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

It puts the recovery rate at 54.96 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.29 percent following the deaths of 30 men and 12 women in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,050 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that time, with a positivity rate of 22.77 percent, according to government data.

Globally, more than 15 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus with a death toll of more than 616,000, according to a tally by Reuters.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.