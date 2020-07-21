Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting of the university on Monday, Vice Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

A stash of marked ballot papers was recovered from a student dormitory, Kuwait-Bangladesh Maitree Hall, before the DUCSU and Hall Council polls on Mar 11 last year.

The university subsequently relieved Sabnam of the post of acting provost of the hall, and replaced her with Prof Mahbuba Nasreen of Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies.

A four-member panel led by Pro Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Samad was formed to investigate the attempted vote-rigging.

Sabnam was suspended by the university on the basis of the committee's report on Mar 28.

Later, a five-strong committee headed by Supernumerary Professor Khondoker Bazlul Haque of the international business department was formed for further investigation into the allegations of irregularities against her.

More than a year later, the university demoted the teacher on the basis of the report submitted by the committee.

Two resident teachers who had served as returning officers in the DUCSU election were also named in the report. However, the authorities only 'warned' them without inflicting any major punishment.