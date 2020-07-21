RAB arrests Shahabuddin hospital MD Faisal Al Islam over unapproved COVID-19 tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 01:54 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Faisal Al Islam, the managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, after initiating a case against the institution on charges of running unauthorised COVID-19 tests.
Faisal is the son of the SMCH Chairman Md Shahabuddin.
The elite police unit uncovered a series of irregularities committed by the hospital during a raid on Sunday.
Earlier, Shahabuddin told bdnews24.com that his son Faisal was 'infected with the coronavirus'. He was being quarantined at a hotel in Dhaka, he added.
Faisal was later apprehended from Banani's Sweet Dream Hotel, according to RAB officials. The hotel is owned by Shahabuddin.
The others accused in the case are the hospital's Assistant Director Abul Hasnat and Store Keeper Shahriz Kabir, who were arrested during the raid amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus tests at the private facility on Sunday.
The RAB, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus test at the private facility.
Earlier, the RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Ashik Billah said nine different irregularities were found in the hospital during the raid, including the issuance of coronavirus reports without approved tests, according to RAB officials.
The other irregularities done by the hospital include conducting coronavirus tests with unauthorised rapid test kits, admission of coronavirus-negative patients by giving them positive test results, and continuing operations after its licence expired a year ago.
The RAB also found surgical equipment that expired 10 years ago in the hospital’s operation theatre, and out of date and unauthorised drugs.
But in a media briefing on Monday, the SMCH authorities refuted the allegations brought by the RAB.
The RAB arrested Abul Hasan, the assistant director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday during a raid amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus test at the private facility.
The hospital has also stopped admitting new patients. The facility will be sealed off once all the remaining patients leave,
Patients began clearing out of the hospital on Monday in the wake of the raid by RAB. The hospital has also stopped admitting new patients. The facility set to be sealed off once all the remaining patients leave, the RAB said.
