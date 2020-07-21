Judge halts compensation to families of United Hospital fire victims
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 03:46 PM BdST
The Appellate Division has stayed a High Court order for United Hospital to pay four families Tk 3 million each in 15 days as compensation for a fatal fire that killed five patients in May.
Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the stay order on Tuesday following a petition filed by the United Hospital authority.
The High Court order will remain suspended until Aug 16, the day scheduled for a hearing of the appeal at the full bench of the Appellate Division, according to lawyers.
Lawyers Rokanuddin Mahmud and Mostafizur Rahman Khan represented United Hospital, while lawyers Anik R Haque, Hasan MS Azim and Muntasir Ahmed stood for the writ petitioners in the court.
High Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Jul 15, responding to three writ petitions from the families of the victims.
The fire burnt down a tent-like isolation unit for COVID-19 patients and killed five patients at the United Hospital in Dhaka on May 27.
The blaze quickly swept through the structure as the materials used for the construction and the hand sanitizers kept inside were inflammable, the police said.
