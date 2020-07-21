Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1

Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam announced the date on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The government has imposed certain restrictions on the celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has asked all officials and employees of public, private and autonomous organisations, and workers of garment factories not to leave their areas of work during the Eid holidays.

The authorities have also banned open-air Eid congregations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government ordered all to wear masks to workplaces, shopping malls, transports and places of worship. It means the Muslims must wear masks to the mosques while offering Eid prayers as well.

The Muslims sacrifice animals during the festival representing shunning off the evil inside and seeking the blessing of the almighty.

Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries will observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 31, as the moon was sighted there on Monday. The Hajj will be performed on the day before the Eid.