Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 09:02 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 09:02 PM BdST
Eid-ul-Azha will fall on Aug 1 in Bangladesh as the moon for the month of Zil Hajj on the Islamic calendar has not been sighted.
Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam announced the date on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
The government has imposed certain restrictions on the celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It has asked all officials and employees of public, private and autonomous organisations, and workers of garment factories not to leave their areas of work during the Eid holidays.
The authorities have also banned open-air Eid congregations.
Earlier on Tuesday, the government ordered all to wear masks to workplaces, shopping malls, transports and places of worship. It means the Muslims must wear masks to the mosques while offering Eid prayers as well.
The Muslims sacrifice animals during the festival representing shunning off the evil inside and seeking the blessing of the almighty.
Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries will observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 31, as the moon was sighted there on Monday. The Hajj will be performed on the day before the Eid.
- Eid on Aug 1
- Masks are mandatory
- Shahabuddin hospital MD remanded
- Judge halts compensation to families of United Hospital fire victims
- 3,057 virus cases, 41 deaths in daily count
- First transhipment arrives at Ctg port from India
- DU teacher demoted over polls scam
- Bangladesh waives visa overstay fine
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- RAB arrests Shahabuddin hospital MD Faisal Al Islam over unapproved COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh to allow foreign nationals to renew visas without fines amid pandemic
- HK tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record
- DGHS urges patients to avoid unauthorised hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, tests
- ‘Ugly face’: US and China trade barbs in Myanmar as South China Sea rift deepens
- Turkey suspends flights to Iran-Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
- US adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs
- ISPR statement: Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy’s behaviour ‘discomforting, embarrassing’
- Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave after White House loss