Bangladesh to allow foreign nationals to renew visas without fines amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 01:30 AM BdST
Bangladesh will allow foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas during the coronavirus pandemic to renew it without facing fine.
The opportunity will only be given to those whose visas expire between Mar 26 and Sept 26, the home ministry's Security Services Division said in a letter to the director-general of the passport and immigration department and the AIG of the Special Branch of police on Sunday.
Foreign nationals in Bangladesh will be able to extend their visas by paying the renewal fees until Dec 28 without being subjected to any overstay penalty, it added.
But the provision will not be applicable to visas that expired before Mar 26 or will run out after Sept 26.
The existing rules and regulations on visa fees and overstay fines will remain in effect until further notice, according to the home ministry.
