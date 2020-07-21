Bangladesh reports 3,057 fresh virus cases, another 41 deaths
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 02:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 3,057 fresh virus cases, raising the total tally to 210,510.
The body count surged to 2,709 with 41 people dead in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to government data.
As many as 1,841 people have recovered from the COVID-19 illness, bringing the tally of recoveries to 115,397, Additional Director General of Health Services Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.
Globally, more than 14.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 609,142have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
