Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh orders all to wear masks to workplaces, outdoors

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jul 2020 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 07:53 PM BdST

From now on, all citizens must wear masks to workplaces and outdoors, the government has said.

The order issued on Tuesday is meant to curb contagion at a time when coronavirus cases and deaths are still surging in Bangladesh.

The Health Services Division specified places where the people must wear masks and designated authorities who will ensure the implementation of the notice.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.