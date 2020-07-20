Waterlogged Dhaka streets leave people in the lurch

Rainwater has waterlogged the streets of Rampura, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Nayapaltan, Shahjahanpur, Mominbag, Gulbag and some other areas as people had to wade through knee-high water.

Although the downpour stopped around 8 am on Monday, the water level did not go down in these areas as of 12 pm.

Shamimur Rahman, who arrived at Nayapaltan from Old Dhaka in the morning, told bdnews24.com: "I live in Kamrangirchar. Water has entered the houses of all local people. They have been in huge trouble since early morning.”

"Water crept into the ground floor of my home as well. It has also caused a crisis of drinking water," he added.

Momin Molla, a rickshaw puller from Rampura, said water flooded his home, yet he took his rickshaw out to make a living. His wife and two children are left back at their flooded home.

"It took me two hours to bring a passenger from Rampura to Malibagh because of the jam," he said.

The waterlogging caused prolonged traffic congestion from Malibag to Kakrail around 11 am.

Private bank employee Abdul Karim, who arrived at Topkhana Road from Shantinagar in the morning, said, "It took me one and a half hours to walk here. The sidewalks are crowded. It's not possible to maintain health protocols on the sidewalks amid the coronavirus pandemic."

Waterlogging at Nayapaltan thwarted the movement of autorickshaws and smaller vehicles and forced people to traverse through the waters to reach their destinations. The rainwater has flooded roadside shops on both sides of Nayapaltan Road.