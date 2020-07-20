Waterlogged Dhaka streets leave people in the lurch
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2020 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 04:30 PM BdST
Heavy overnight rain that continued for seven hours has submerged many areas of Dhaka, leaving commuters in trouble.
Rainwater has waterlogged the streets of Rampura, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Nayapaltan, Shahjahanpur, Mominbag, Gulbag and some other areas as people had to wade through knee-high water.
Although the downpour stopped around 8 am on Monday, the water level did not go down in these areas as of 12 pm.
"Water crept into the ground floor of my home as well. It has also caused a crisis of drinking water," he added.
Momin Molla, a rickshaw puller from Rampura, said water flooded his home, yet he took his rickshaw out to make a living. His wife and two children are left back at their flooded home.
"It took me two hours to bring a passenger from Rampura to Malibagh because of the jam," he said.
The waterlogging caused prolonged traffic congestion from Malibag to Kakrail around 11 am.
Waterlogging at Nayapaltan thwarted the movement of autorickshaws and smaller vehicles and forced people to traverse through the waters to reach their destinations. The rainwater has flooded roadside shops on both sides of Nayapaltan Road.
