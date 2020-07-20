RAB seals off Shahabuddin hospital after raid over unapproved COVID-19 tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2020 12:11 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 12:12 AM BdST
The RAB has sealed off Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan over a series of irregularities after a raid amid allegations that it has been running unauthorised COVID-19 tests.
Related Stories
The Rapid Action Battalion, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, arrested two people during the raid from 3pm to 11pm on Sunday.
The arrestees are Assistant Director Abul Hasnat and Store Keeper Shahriz Kabir.
“We are preparing a case,” RAB spokesman Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com.
More stories
- Police have info on ‘Shahed-Sabrina link’
- COVID-19 tests: RAB raids Dhaka hospital
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow
- Complaints pile up against Shahed
- Bangladesh to open police station for cybercrimes
- Sabrina abused her credentials as doctor: police
- Two die in Dinajpur road crash
- Indian national arrested with ties to terrorism
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes in Bangladesh sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
- Police have information about ‘link’ between Regent’s Shahed, Dr Sabrina
- China is dismantling the empire of a vanished tycoon
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow; pistol, drugs seized
- Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police