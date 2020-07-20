Home > Bangladesh

RAB seals off Shahabuddin hospital after raid over unapproved COVID-19 tests

Published: 20 Jul 2020 12:11 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 12:12 AM BdST

The RAB has sealed off Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan over a series of irregularities after a raid amid allegations that it has been running unauthorised COVID-19 tests.
The Rapid Action Battalion, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, arrested two people during the raid from 3pm to 11pm on Sunday.

The arrestees are Assistant Director Abul Hasnat and Store Keeper Shahriz Kabir.

“We are preparing a case,” RAB spokesman Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com.

