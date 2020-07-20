Police murder suspect dies in RAB ‘shootout’ in Brahmanbaria

The shootout took place at Chandpur Bazar in Machhihata of Sadar Upazila on Sunday, said Chandan Debnath, assistant director of RAB-14 Bhairab Camp.

ASI Amir Hossain of Sadar Police Station was stabbed to death near Chandpur Bridge while he was chasing a crime suspect on Friday. The incident also left ASI Moni Shankar injured. Police filed a case naming five people.

Mamun Mia, son of Musa Mia from Chandpur village, was named as the key suspect.

“A team of RAB raided Chandpur Bazar overnight in a bid to nab Mamun. His gang opened fire after the RAB team appeared on the scene. RAB retaliated in self-defence and Mamun was injured,” Chandan said.

Doctors pronounced Mamun dead on arrival at the Brahmanbaria Central Hospital, he said. RAB recovered a pistol, four bullets and a sharp weapon from the scene. The raid also left two RAB members injured.