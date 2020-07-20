Police murder suspect dies in RAB ‘shootout’ in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2020 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 11:31 AM BdST
Mamun Mia, a key suspect in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector in Brahmanbaria, has died in a ‘shootout’ with the Rapid Action Battalion.
The shootout took place at Chandpur Bazar in Machhihata of Sadar Upazila on Sunday, said Chandan Debnath, assistant director of RAB-14 Bhairab Camp.
ASI Amir Hossain of Sadar Police Station was stabbed to death near Chandpur Bridge while he was chasing a crime suspect on Friday. The incident also left ASI Moni Shankar injured. Police filed a case naming five people.
Mamun Mia, son of Musa Mia from Chandpur village, was named as the key suspect.
“A team of RAB raided Chandpur Bazar overnight in a bid to nab Mamun. His gang opened fire after the RAB team appeared on the scene. RAB retaliated in self-defence and Mamun was injured,” Chandan said.
Doctors pronounced Mamun dead on arrival at the Brahmanbaria Central Hospital, he said. RAB recovered a pistol, four bullets and a sharp weapon from the scene. The raid also left two RAB members injured.
- ISPR issues statement on Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy
- Bangladesh to trial Chinese vaccine
- Test scam: RAB seals off Dhaka hospital
- HC orders report on medical waste
- Dominant coronavirus strain identified
- Police have info on ‘Shahed-Sabrina link’
- COVID-19 tests: RAB raids Dhaka hospital
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes in Bangladesh sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
- ISPR statement: Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy’s behaviour ‘discomforting, embarrassing’
- Police have information about ‘link’ between Regent’s Shahed, Dr Sabrina
- RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests
- RAB shuts down Shahabuddin hospital after raid over unapproved COVID-19 tests
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow; pistol, drugs seized
- Scientists identify dominant strain of coronavirus in Bangladesh