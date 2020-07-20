Met Office forecasts heavy rain, issues cautionary signal No. 3

It also forecasts different parts of the country to experience torrential rain influenced by the monsoon.

The monsoon is found active over Bangladesh and intense to severely intense over the North Bay of Bengal, the Met Office said.

Thundershowers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur in most of the places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet and in some areas of Khulna and Barishal divisions on Monday.

Also, some parts of the country are likely to have light rain to moderate rain, the Met Office forecasts.

The highest rainfall was recorded 195mm in 24 hours at 6 am on Monday in Rangpur. It rained 19mm in Dhaka.

The maximum temperature in the country on Saturday was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore. The highest temperature in Dhaka was 35 degrees Celsius.

Day temperature may fall by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius on Monday, while it may remain unchanged at night.

The Met Office has asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3.

It also asked the fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay of Bengal to remain near the coast and be cautious.