HC scraps bail pleas from Ron Haque Sikder, brother

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jul 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 03:58 PM BdST

The High Court has rejected the bail appeals from Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder, both accused of threatening to murder the managing director of Exim Bank.

In an order on Monday, Justice Ashraful Kamal fined the brothers for filing the bail appeals in advance from abroad, describing it as a “waste of time”.

Lawyers Abdul Baset Majumdar and Ajmalul Hossain QC represented the petitioners in the court, while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed were the state counsels.

