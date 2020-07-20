Get adequate relief to flood victims, Hasina tells authorities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2020 07:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 07:24 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities to ensure that there is no shortage of relief materials for the people affected by the floods in Bangladesh.
Hasina spelt out the instructions during a cabinet meeting on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
"The prime minister said the people should not suffer under any circumstances and that there shouldn't be any shortage of relief," he told reporters.
"The people -- especially those living in low-lying areas -- should move towards the embankments or to shelters and schools for safety. They shouldn't face any difficulty staying there or with food. The safety shelters must be equipped with toilet facilities, water treatment plants and water purification tablets."
The relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Family Planning, have been directed to stay alert, while the union-level officials will work on the ground.
The northern, north-eastern and central parts of the country have experienced two floods in three weeks during the monsoon season this year. About 2.6 million people in 18 districts have been affected by the floods.
