Floods destroyed crops worth Tk 3.49 billion in Bangladesh: minister

"The floods have destroyed harvests of paddy, vegetables, jute and other crops. The government has taken measures such as creating alternative seedbeds, cultivating other crops on damaged lands and monitoring weather conditions to mitigate the damages,' the minister said during a seminar on Monday.

Flash floods affected the cultivation of 11 different crops on 76,210 hectares of land in parts of Bangladesh from June 25 to July 9, according to the ministry.

More to follow...