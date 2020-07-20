Home > Bangladesh

‘Drug suspect’ dies in gunfight with police in Khilgaon

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jul 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 12:51 PM BdST

A man accused in 25 cases of narcotics and illegal firearms has died in a gunfight with the detective police in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.

The detective police said he was the top drug dealer of the area.

The suspect, ‘Rajib’, 35, was known as ‘the butcher’ among local people, Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner of the detective police’s Motijheel unit, told bdnews24.com.

The detective police, acting on a tip-off, raided Khilgaon’s Nagdarpar area in the early hours of Monday.

Upon discovering the presence of law enforcers, the drug dealers opened fire on them and the police retaliated.

After the smoke cleared, Rajib was found injured and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police seized two bullets and 500 yaba tablets from the spot.

