Bangladesh court orders report on medical waste management

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jul 2020 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 01:08 AM BdST

A judge has ordered the environment secretary to report back to the High Court on the government’s initiative on tackling medical waste by Aug 10.

Justice JBM Hassan passed the order on Sunday after hearing a writ petition on medical waste management.

Lawyer Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared on behalf of the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Debashish Bhattacharya and Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Saiful Alam represented the state.

The court set Aug 12 as the next date for a new order, Pallab told bdnews24.com.

An environmentalist and a human rights group sent a legal notice to the government on Jul 12 with a 48-hour deadline for medical waste management.

They called for efforts to deal with medical waste in accordance with the 2006 rules. The government did not respond to the notice, which led the petitioner to take the issue to court on Jul 14.

