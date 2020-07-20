Bangladesh approves trials of Chinese firm Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2020 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 02:53 AM BdST
The authorities in Bangladesh have approved Stage 3 trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech.
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh or icddr,b will conduct the trial on health workers over 18 months.
It applied for the permission from Bangladesh Medical Research Council a month ago and received the approval on Sunday.
The icddr,b has selected Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Unit 1 and Unit 2, Mugda General Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and Holy Family Hospital for the trial.
BMRC Director Dr Mahmood-uz-jahan said the icddr,b would be able to fix the starting date of the trial after getting the nod from the Directorate General of Drugs Administration.
Sinovac said earlier in July that it was starting Phase 3 trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, becoming one of three companies to move into the late stages in the race to develop an inoculation against the disease.
The Beijing-based drug maker’s vaccine, called CoronaVac, induced neutralising antibodies in “above 90%” of people who were tested 14 days after receiving two injections, two weeks apart. There were no severe side effects reported, the company said in June.
The preliminary results were from a 600-patient, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study. Sinovac also conducted a 143-patient, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study.
Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials typically test the safety of a drug before it enters Phase 3 trials that test its efficacy.
No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology analysis last year found that about one in three vaccines in the first stage of testing later gains approval.
- Test scam: RAB seals off Dhaka hospital
- HC orders report on medical waste
- Dominant coronavirus strain identified
- Police have info on ‘Shahed-Sabrina link’
- COVID-19 tests: RAB raids Dhaka hospital
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow
- Complaints pile up against Shahed
- Bangladesh to open police station for cybercrimes
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes in Bangladesh sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests
- Police have information about ‘link’ between Regent’s Shahed, Dr Sabrina
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow; pistol, drugs seized
- China is dismantling the empire of a vanished tycoon
- Bangladesh to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
- Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police