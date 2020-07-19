Home > Bangladesh

RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2020 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 07:18 PM BdST

The RAB has raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan and arrested an official over unauthorised coronavirus testing.

The law enforcers also found evidence of fake COVID-19 test reports, which were made without testing samples, in the private facility during the operation on Sunday.

The arrested official is Abul Hasnat, the hospital’s assistant director.

The raid, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, began around 3pm and was underway in the evening, said RAB spokesman Ashik Billah.   

“We are checking the irregularities in the hospital,” Ashik said.

RAB officials said they found reports of antibody tests for coronavirus, which is not authorised in Bangladesh.

The hospital’s Chairman Mohammed Shahabuddin could not be reached for comment immediately.

