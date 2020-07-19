RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2020 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 07:18 PM BdST
The RAB has raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan and arrested an official over unauthorised coronavirus testing.
The law enforcers also found evidence of fake COVID-19 test reports, which were made without testing samples, in the private facility during the operation on Sunday.
The arrested official is Abul Hasnat, the hospital’s assistant director.
“We are checking the irregularities in the hospital,” Ashik said.
RAB officials said they found reports of antibody tests for coronavirus, which is not authorised in Bangladesh.
The hospital’s Chairman Mohammed Shahabuddin could not be reached for comment immediately.
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow
- Complaints pile up against Shahed
- Bangladesh to open police station for cybercrimes
- Sabrina abused her credentials as doctor: police
- Two die in Dinajpur road crash
- Indian national arrested with ties to terrorism
- Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his murder
- Dozens drown, diseases spread
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes in Bangladesh sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police
- Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former assistant charged with his grisly murder
- Bangladesh to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
- China is dismantling the empire of a vanished tycoon
- Bangladesh police arrest Indian national with ties to terrorist outfit
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow; pistol, drugs seized