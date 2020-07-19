Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow; pistol, drugs seized
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 02:42 PM BdST
Police have seized a firearm and drugs during a raid in Uttara, taking along Mohammad Shahed, a businessman arrested over a coronavirus test scam and fraudulence.
Shahed is accused in two new cases of firearms and narcotics, in addition to charges of embezzling funds from patients through fraudulent practices.
The detective police raided the Uttara Janapad intersection with Shahed in tow on Saturday night, said Tapan Kumar Saha, chief of Uttara West Police Station.
Police recovered a pistol, bullets, 10 bottles of Phensedyl and five bottles of foreign liquor.
Shahed, the chairman of Regent Group, was being hounded by law-enforcement agencies after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.
The Rapid Action Battalion sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.
Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business.
RAB arrested him on Jul 15 in the frontier district of Satkhira a week after his scandal came to light.
ACCREDITATION CARD SCRAPPED
The government has also scrapped the accreditation card of Shahed, who received the card from the Press Information Department as the editor and publisher of Daily Notun Kagoj.
“Our policy says that anyone arrested by the law enforcement agencies will have their accreditation cards cancelled,” Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarkar told bdnews24.com.
“His card has been annulled as he has been arrested over a fraud case.”
Media personnel need to show a separate ID to enter the secretariat while those having their offices inside the secretariat can use their regular ID.
The PID issues ‘permanent’ and ‘temporary’ ID cards to the media personnel. Permanent cards are valid for three years and temporary cards for a year.
A temporary card was issued for Shahed which had validity until Dec 2, Sarkar said.
- Bangladesh to open police station for cybercrimes
- Sabrina abused her credentials as doctor: police
- Two die in Dinajpur road crash
- Indian national arrested with ties to terrorism
- Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his murder
- Dozens drown, diseases spread
- How residents get in or out of Wari
- RAB opens Shahed complaints hotline
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former assistant charged with his grisly murder
- Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police
- Bangladesh police arrest Indian national with ties to terrorist outfit
- Aishwarya Rai taken to hospital with COVID-19
- Bangladesh to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
- Bangladesh's virus caseload crosses 200,000; another 34 die
- In coronavirus vaccine race, China strays from the official paths