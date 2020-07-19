Police have information about ‘link’ between Regent’s Shahed, Dr Sabrina

Both said during the grilling that they do not know each other, according to Abdul Baten, the additional commissioner at the police’s Detective Branch.

“But we have information that they know each other,” he added.

RAB personnel escorting Mohammad Shahed, the disgraced chairman of Regent Hospital, after raiding his office in Dhaka's Uttara. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The DB also found evidence of Sabrina and her husband Ariful Chaudhury’s involvement in issuing thousands of fake coronavirus test reports.

A court sent Ariful, the CEO of JKG Health Care, to jail on Sunday after his grilling in police custody.

The investigators will produce Sabrina in court after the end of her remand on Monday but will not seek further custody, said Golam Mostafa Russell, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

Asked why they are not seeking further remand of the couple, Mostafa said they will first verify the information gleaned from the duo.

“But we’ve found truth in the allegations against them,” he added.

Baten also said they found evidence against Sabrina and Ariful. “We will submit the chargesheet soon,” he added.

Another police officer, requesting anonymity, said they quizzed Sabrina in the presence of Ariful as well.

Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain arrives at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday following her arrest over her alleged ties to the COVID-19 testing scam involving JKG Health Care. She was later placed on a three-day remand by the court.

The couple admitted to the crimes they committed, the officer said. “How can they deny all when we have thousands of fake test slips and salary receipts on their computers,” he added.

He also said the couple blamed each other for the crimes.

JKG Health Care took permission from the government to collect samples from suspected coronavirus patients when the outbreak began in Bangladesh.

Police arrested Humayun Kabir Hiru, a former graphic designer of JKG, and his wife Tanzina Patwary when they found that JKG was issuing COVID-19 reports via two websites without testing the samples.

The law enforcers later arrested Ariful and Sabrina, and the government suspended Sabrina as a surgeon of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.