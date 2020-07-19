Police have information about ‘link’ between Regent’s Shahed, Dr Sabrina
Kamal Talukder, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2020 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 08:55 PM BdST
Police have quizzed JKG Heath Care’s doctor Sabrina Shameen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury in the presence of Mohammad Shahed, the chairman of Regent Hospital, both arrested on charges of duping patients with fake COVID-19 test reports.
Both said during the grilling that they do not know each other, according to Abdul Baten, the additional commissioner at the police’s Detective Branch.
“But we have information that they know each other,” he added.
RAB personnel escorting Mohammad Shahed, the disgraced chairman of Regent Hospital, after raiding his office in Dhaka's Uttara. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
A court sent Ariful, the CEO of JKG Health Care, to jail on Sunday after his grilling in police custody.
The investigators will produce Sabrina in court after the end of her remand on Monday but will not seek further custody, said Golam Mostafa Russell, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.
Asked why they are not seeking further remand of the couple, Mostafa said they will first verify the information gleaned from the duo.
“But we’ve found truth in the allegations against them,” he added.
Baten also said they found evidence against Sabrina and Ariful. “We will submit the chargesheet soon,” he added.
Another police officer, requesting anonymity, said they quizzed Sabrina in the presence of Ariful as well.
Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain arrives at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday following her arrest over her alleged ties to the COVID-19 testing scam involving JKG Health Care. She was later placed on a three-day remand by the court.
He also said the couple blamed each other for the crimes.
JKG Health Care took permission from the government to collect samples from suspected coronavirus patients when the outbreak began in Bangladesh.
Police arrested Humayun Kabir Hiru, a former graphic designer of JKG, and his wife Tanzina Patwary when they found that JKG was issuing COVID-19 reports via two websites without testing the samples.
The law enforcers later arrested Ariful and Sabrina, and the government suspended Sabrina as a surgeon of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.
- COVID-19 tests: RAB raids Dhaka hospital
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow
- Complaints pile up against Shahed
- Bangladesh to open police station for cybercrimes
- Sabrina abused her credentials as doctor: police
- Two die in Dinajpur road crash
- Indian national arrested with ties to terrorism
- Fahim Saleh’s former aide charged with his murder
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes in Bangladesh sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police
- RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh to open special police station to deal with cybercrimes
- Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former assistant charged with his grisly murder
- China is dismantling the empire of a vanished tycoon
- Police raid Uttara with Shahed in tow; pistol, drugs seized