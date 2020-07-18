Two dead after truck ploughs into autorickshaw in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2020 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 05:14 PM BdST
Two people have been killed in a head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Dinajpur's Nawabganj Upazila.
The victims were identified as Anjuara Begum, 40, a native of the Upazila's Nayapara village, and Abdur Rashid, 60, from Ranjpur village. They were both passengers on the autorickshaw.
The accident took place on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj road in the Upazila's Chorarhat on Saturday, according to Nawabganj Police OC Ashok Kuman Chauhan.
The autorickshaw was heading towards Bhaduria from Birampur when a goods-laden truck crashed into it from the opposite direction, he said. Anjuara and Rashid died on the spot.
After the crash, the truck driver left the vehicle behind and fled the scene, according to the OC. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital's morgue in Dinajpur for autopsy.
