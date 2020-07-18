Dozens drown as water-borne diseases spread amid Bangladesh flash floods

At least 55 people have died in the floods since Jun 30, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday.

Of them, 44 people died from drowning, one from diarrhoea and seven from snakebite.

Nine of them were residents of Lalmonirhat, seven of Gaibandha, two of Rangpur, one of Sunamganj, three of Sirajganj, 14 of Jamalpur, three of Tangail and another two of Netrokona.

At least 2.3 million people have been affected by the floods that hit a quarter of low-lying areas of Bangladesh from the beginning of July due to heavy rains and onrush from the upstream.

The floods have also damaged infrastructure and other properties.

At least 3,000 people have been affected by water-borne diseases in those areas worst-hit by the flooding.

Among them, 1,571 people were suffering from diarrhoea, 348 from respiratory problems, 132 from skin diseases and 32 from eye infection.

Besides them, more than 700 people have suffered injuries or been afflicted by other diseases.

As many as 384 people have been affected by water-borne diseases and five have died in a daily count, Ayesha Akhter, assistant director of DGHS's Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, said in a statement on Friday.

A medical team is working to control the spread of diseases in the flood-stricken areas, she said.

According to the Department of Disaster Management, over 546,816 families in 18 districts have been affected by the floods.

The department’s National Disaster Response Co-ordination Centre has distributed rice, packaged dry food, baby food, livestock food, household materials among the people. A total of Tk 10.9 million in cash aid has been distributed as well.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said the situation in many parts of Bangladesh has improved, but things remained unchanged in the central districts.