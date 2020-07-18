Dozens drown as water-borne diseases spread amid Bangladesh flash floods
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2020 03:12 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 03:12 AM BdST
Water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, skin disorders, eye infections, and respiratory problems are spreading with flood waters receding in low-lying areas of Bangladesh amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.
At least 55 people have died in the floods since Jun 30, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday.
Of them, 44 people died from drowning, one from diarrhoea and seven from snakebite.
Nine of them were residents of Lalmonirhat, seven of Gaibandha, two of Rangpur, one of Sunamganj, three of Sirajganj, 14 of Jamalpur, three of Tangail and another two of Netrokona.
The floods have also damaged infrastructure and other properties.
At least 3,000 people have been affected by water-borne diseases in those areas worst-hit by the flooding.
Among them, 1,571 people were suffering from diarrhoea, 348 from respiratory problems, 132 from skin diseases and 32 from eye infection.
Besides them, more than 700 people have suffered injuries or been afflicted by other diseases.
A medical team is working to control the spread of diseases in the flood-stricken areas, she said.
According to the Department of Disaster Management, over 546,816 families in 18 districts have been affected by the floods.
The department’s National Disaster Response Co-ordination Centre has distributed rice, packaged dry food, baby food, livestock food, household materials among the people. A total of Tk 10.9 million in cash aid has been distributed as well.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said the situation in many parts of Bangladesh has improved, but things remained unchanged in the central districts.
