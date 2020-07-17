Four of a family found dead in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2020 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2020 12:08 PM BdST
Four members of a family were found dead in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail.
The dead were Gani Mia, his wife and their two children.
“An axe, believed to be a murder weapon, has been recovered from the scene,” he said.
Police have cordoned the house. They are yet to find the perpetrators.
