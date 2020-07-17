Home > Bangladesh

Four of a family found dead in Tangail

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2020 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2020 12:08 PM BdST

Four members of a family were found dead in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail.

The dead were Gani Mia, his wife and their two children.

Local residents informed police after recovering the bodies from a house in the Master Para neighbourhood at Palli Bidyut Road around 9 am Friday, said Police Superintendent Sanjit Kumar Roy.

“An axe, believed to be a murder weapon, has been recovered from the scene,” he said.

Police have cordoned the house. They are yet to find the perpetrators.

