Bangladesh waives fine on late electricity bill payment until Jul 31
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2020 02:08 PM BdST
The government has decided to exempt the 5 percent surcharge for late payment of electricity bills by residential customers for another month in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The exemption has now been extended to five months -- from February to June. Customers have until Jul 31 to clear their bills for June, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said in a notice on Thursday.
The BERC had already exempted residential clients from paying 5 percent surcharge on late bill payment in February, March and April. The ministry decided to scrap the penalty for May as coronavirus cases began to surge in the country.
