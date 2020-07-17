Bangladesh reports 51 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 200,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2020 02:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 51 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in a day, taking the body count to 2,547.
The tally of infections soared to 199,357 with 3,034 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, according to the health directorate.
The number of recoveries also jumped by 1,762 to 108,725 in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 54.54 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.28 percent.
A total of 13,407 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country with the positivity rate being 22.54 in the last 24 hours, according to government data.
Globally, over 13.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 590,005 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Ex-DU VC Emajuddin Ahmed dies at 88
- President’s brother dies of COVID-19
- 8 die in floods
- Big business: Selling fake coronavirus certificates
- Govt plans to cut off 4 districts during Eid
- Italy to allow Bangladeshis in from Aug 1
- Garment workers barred from leaving workplace in Eid
- Shahed wails in court
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Dr Sabrina was on chairman's salary at scam-tainted JKG Health Care
- Bangladesh President Hamid loses brother to COVID-19
- Shahed’s O Level certificate draws attention as COVID-19 scam probe widens
- Bangladesh COVID-19 recovery rate rises in the absence of second test
- Wailing Shahed tells court about his father's death, claims innocence
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment ‘looks like a professional job’
- Emajuddin Ahmed, a political scientist and ex-VC of Dhaka University, dies at 88
- No one knows what Thailand is doing right, but so far, it’s working
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Italy reduces entry ban period, to allow Bangladeshis in from Aug 1