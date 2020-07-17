Bangladesh reports 51 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 200,000

The tally of infections soared to 199,357 with 3,034 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, according to the health directorate.

The number of recoveries also jumped by 1,762 to 108,725 in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 54.54 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.28 percent.

A total of 13,407 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country with the positivity rate being 22.54 in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

Globally, over 13.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 590,005 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.