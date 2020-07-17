Bangladesh President Hamid loses brother to COVID-19

Hye, who was also assistant private secretary to the president, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital around 1:15am on Friday.

He suffered a heart attack while on ventilator support, the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told bdnews24.com.

He will be buried in their family graveyard in Kishoreganj’s Mithamoin on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has mourned Hye. She prayed for him and extended sympathy to his grieving family, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Hye began working as his brother’s APS when Hamid was deputy speaker in parliament in 1997.

He retired as deputy director of the Parliament Secretariat’s public relations department in December, 2013.

The freedom fighter had also worked as an assistant professor at Bir Muktijodddha Abdul Haque Government College in Kishoreganj’s Mithamoin.

He was eighth among nine siblings.

Hye was a founding member and teacher of Hajji Tayeb Uddin School in their ancestral district.

He was the Muktijoddha Sangsad commander and president of the Polli Unnayan Samiti and Probaho Sahityo Sangsad in Mithamoin. He was also involved with different social organisations.

Hye underwent a coronavirus test on Jul 2 after showing symptoms. After the test came back positive, he was admitted to the isolation unit of CMH on Jul 5. He was later put on ventilator.

His son Saif Md Farabi has also contracted the virus recently.