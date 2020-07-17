Bangladesh floods claim eight lives, affect 2.2m
Published: 17 Jul 2020
Floods in the northern and central parts of Bangladesh have claimed eight lives and affected more than 2.2 million people amid the coronavirus crisis.
The floods have hit 535 unions in 92 Upazilas of 18 districts so far, Enamur Rahman, the state minister for disaster management and relief, said at a press briefing from the Secretariat on Thursday.
Four people have died in Jamalpur while Lalmonirhat, Sunamgaganj, Sylhet and Tangail have recorded at least one death each.
The government has opened 1,544 flood shelters in the 12 worst-hit districts where over 20,000 people and 56,031 cattle have taken refuge, the state minister said.
It has also formed 598 medical teams and deployed 197 of them.
“The government has asked all to wear masks in addition to complying with hygiene and social distance rules in flood shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the state minister said.
He hoped the floods will not prolong further as river water levels are receding.
Things may improve in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kurigram districts while Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Naogaon will see the situation unchanged, Emamur said.
However, the situation in Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Rajbari and the low-lying regions of Dhaka may deteriorate, he added.
