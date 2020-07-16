Regent Hospital boss Shahed, MD Masud placed on 10-day remand
Senior Correspondent and Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2020 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 11:46 AM BdST
Police have been granted 10 days to interrogate Regent Hospital's Chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Kabir and MD Masud Parvez in a case over a COVID-19 test scam.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim issued the remand order on an application from the detective police on Thursday.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed in a Satkhira village bordering India on Wednesday and airlifted him to Dhaka before handing him over to the police.
Meanwhile, Masud, a close aide to Shahed, was apprehended by the elite police unit from Gazipur on Jul 14.
The two suspects were produced in court around 10:30 am under tight security with only the lawyers of the sides allowed inside.
Shahed was being hounded by law-enforcement agencies for about a week after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.
The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.
The case alleges that the hospital authorities duped nearly 6,000 patients out of Tk 20.1 million by issuing fake coronavirus tests reports even though it was supposed to provide free treatment for COVID-19. They later billed Tk 19.6 million to the health directorate.
Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment seems ‘professional job’
- How Shahed evaded arrest
- DGHS says ex-secy ‘dictated’ Regent deal
- Ex-navy chief dies of COVID-19
- Shahed reveals ‘many information’
- Bangladeshi woman free to sue UK firm over husband’s death
- Fire at Ctg goods shed
- Public transports to shut for 9 days during Eid
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- Regent’s Shahed reveals ‘a lot of information’ to RAB
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday: Lancet
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment ‘looks like a professional job’
- RAB raids Uttara house with links to Shahed
- Bangladesh reports 3,533 virus cases, 33 deaths in daily count